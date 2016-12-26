VMware Inc. (VMW) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of VMware by 29.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,890,635 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $680,382,000 after buying an additional 2,726,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,842 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $217,198,000 after buying an additional 74,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,120,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $155,539,000 after buying an additional 41,121 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $112,844,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,884,887 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,853,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) traded up 0.73% during trading on Monday, hitting $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 933,160 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. VMware Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. VMware had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware Inc. will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,026,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc is a provider of virtualization infrastructure solutions and cloud infrastructure solutions. The Company develops and markets its product and service offerings within three product groups, which include software-defined data center (SDDC), hybrid cloud computing and end-user computing (EUC).

