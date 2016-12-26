Verint Systems’ (VRNT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) opened at 35.25 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $49,824.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $633,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $3,164,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 72.6% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,082,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,871,000 after buying an additional 455,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,727,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,216,000 after buying an additional 172,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company’s Actionable Intelligence solutions address Customer Engagement Optimization, Security Intelligence, and Fraud, Risk and Compliance. It offers services, such as strategic consulting, implementation services, training, maintenance and round the clock support, as well as a range of deployment models.

