Vectren Corp. (VVC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vectren Corp. (NYSE:VVC) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,065,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,325 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vectren Corp. were worth $53,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vectren Corp. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Vectren Corp. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vectren Corp. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Capital One National Association increased its position in Vectren Corp. by 26.1% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Vectren Corp. by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vectren Corp. (NYSE:VVC) traded up 0.23% on Monday, reaching $52.75. 271,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. Vectren Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Vectren Corp. (NYSE:VVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business earned $631 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.78 million. Vectren Corp. had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vectren Corp. will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Vectren Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vectren Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectren Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vectren Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectren Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Vectren Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectren Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding Company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

