Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 820,310 Shares of Michaels Cos. (MIK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Michaels Cos. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 47.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,542,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,310 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Michaels Cos. were worth $61,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Michaels Cos. during the second quarter valued at $51,940,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Michaels Cos. during the second quarter valued at $23,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Michaels Cos. by 1,890.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after buying an additional 620,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Cos. by 3,419.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 551,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Michaels Cos. by 30.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,295,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,283,000 after buying an additional 538,651 shares during the period.

Shares of Michaels Cos. (NASDAQ:MIK) opened at 20.45 on Monday. Michaels Cos. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Michaels Cos. (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Michaels Cos. had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Michaels Cos. will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. Bank of America Corp. lowered Michaels Cos. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Michaels Cos. in a report on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Michaels Cos. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Michaels Cos. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Michaels Cos. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

In other news, EVP Philo Pappas sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $27,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Management Associat sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $264,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Michaels Companies, Inc is North America’s specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall decor, and seasonal merchandise for the hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorator. As of February 27, 2016, the Company owned and operated more than 1,340 stores in 49 states and Canada under the brands Michaels, Aaron Brothers and Pat Catan’s.

