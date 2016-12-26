Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) remained flat at $789.91 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 623,944 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $773.70 and a 200-day moving average of $760.24. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $663.06 and a one year high of $816.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/van-cleef-asset-management-inc-cuts-stake-in-alphabet-inc-goog/1133426.html.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 9th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $938.54.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Lawrence Page sold 66,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.90, for a total transaction of $53,324,533.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,733.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.59, for a total transaction of $26,551,937.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,968.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.