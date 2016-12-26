Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Stake Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy Corp. were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. by 7.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. by 17.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 89,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,795 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. Valero Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Valero Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corp. will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Vetr downgraded Valero Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.26 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Valero Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 price target on Valero Energy Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

About Valero Energy Corp.

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero), through Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland.

