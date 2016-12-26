USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Stake Raised by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group L.P. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 23,328,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,993,000 after buying an additional 677,258 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,237,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 137.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $342,000.

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) traded up 0.31% during trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 139,633 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $900.59 million. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 57.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company earned $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/usa-compression-partners-lp-usac-stake-raised-by-albert-d-mason-inc/1133531.html.

USAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBR & Co initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.