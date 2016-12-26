Unum Group (UNM) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,015 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Unum Group by 100.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 514.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded down 0.13% during trading on Monday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 596,471 shares. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co. began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Watjen sold 178,927 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $6,362,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $497,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of disability insurance products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company provides a portfolio of other insurance products, including employer and employee paid group benefits, life insurance and other related services. Its segments are Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

