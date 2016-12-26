Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) is IMS Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Umpqua Holdings Corp. makes up 3.3% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp. were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp. by 113.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,569,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 1,897,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,537,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,842,000 after buying an additional 798,146 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $11,679,000. Calvert Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp. by 3,816.2% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 669,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp. by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,989,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,254,000 after buying an additional 665,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) remained flat at $19.15 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 654,862 shares. Umpqua Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Umpqua Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp. will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Umpqua Holdings Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua Holdings Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

About Umpqua Holdings Corp.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

