UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,635 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply Holdings were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in HD Supply Holdings by 34.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 493,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after buying an additional 127,785 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in HD Supply Holdings by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,095,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in HD Supply Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 308,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HD Supply Holdings by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,311,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,582,000 after buying an additional 861,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $15,076,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) remained flat at $42.91 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,362 shares. HD Supply Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $43.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.39.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company earned $2 billion during the quarter. HD Supply Holdings had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc. will post $2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. cut shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HD Supply Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

In other HD Supply Holdings news, insider John Stegeman sold 7,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $316,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company provides a range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers in maintenance, repair and operations, water infrastructure and residential and non-residential construction sectors. The Company operates in three segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, and Construction & Industrial-White Cap.

