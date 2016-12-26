UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in CEMEX SAB de CV (CX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX SAB de CV were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CX. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at about $244,371,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,449,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after buying an additional 10,663,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV by 80.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after buying an additional 5,678,016 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV by 83.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,090,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after buying an additional 3,673,880 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV by 35.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,379,000 after buying an additional 2,928,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) traded up 0.64% on Monday, reaching $7.82. 6,389,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 1.92. CEMEX SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of CEMEX SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Vetr raised shares of CEMEX SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.74 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on shares of CEMEX SAB de CV in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX SAB de CV in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

About CEMEX SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

