U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,933,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,860,000 after buying an additional 5,736,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 106.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,310,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,828,000 after buying an additional 5,326,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 117.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,657,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 2,515,329 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 111.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,702,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,423,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,577,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,984,000 after buying an additional 1,236,893 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded up 0.10% during trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. 3,773,201 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business earned $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/u-s-bancorp-usb-shares-sold-by-ferguson-wellman-capital-management-inc/1133412.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Collins, Jr. sold 35,845 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,577,538.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.