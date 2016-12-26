Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuniu Corp. (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The Company provides packaged tours, organized tours, self-guided tours and other travel related products and services. Its online platform consists of its tuniu.com Website and mobile platform. Tuniu Corporation is headquartered in Nanjing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of Tuniu Corp. (NASDAQ:TOUR) opened at 8.77 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $818.57 million. Tuniu Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Tuniu Corp. (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.46. The company earned $607 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.86 million. Tuniu Corp. had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuniu Corp. will post ($2.28) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu Corp. during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuniu Corp. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuniu Corp. during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuniu Corp. during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tuniu Corp. by 38.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuniu Corp.

Tuniu Corporation is an online leisure travel company. The Company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its online platform, which consists of its tuniu.com Website and mobile platform, provides product and travel information to enable leisure travelers to plan their travels.

