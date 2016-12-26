Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil Corp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.79.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) opened at 36.01 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company’s market cap is $8.50 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

