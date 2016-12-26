TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 121,100 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,539,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings were worth $79,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KW. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $1,281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,289,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) opened at 20.65 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Goodbody restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates and invests in real estate. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan. The Company also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients.

