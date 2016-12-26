TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in J.C. Penney Co. (JCP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of J.C. Penney Co. (NYSE:JCP) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268,284 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 2,586,765 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.C. Penney were worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.C. Penney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,109,379 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $187,451,000 after buying an additional 1,107,077 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in J.C. Penney by 10.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,851,908 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $140,765,000 after buying an additional 1,511,885 shares during the period. Evercore Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in J.C. Penney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,578,284 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $120,575,000 after buying an additional 452,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.C. Penney by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,520,780 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $120,065,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J.C. Penney by 13.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 11,943,671 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $106,060,000 after buying an additional 1,401,147 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.C. Penney Co. (NYSE:JCP) traded down 1.17% on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,761,935 shares. J.C. Penney Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.61 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The department store operator reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). J.C. Penney had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company earned $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.C. Penney Co. will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in J.C. Penney Co. (JCP)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-lowers-position-in-j-c-penney-co-jcp/1133154.html.

JCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr raised J.C. Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.35 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of J.C. Penney in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.C. Penney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on J.C. Penney in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp. raised J.C. Penney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.53 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

In other J.C. Penney news, EVP John Joseph Tighe III sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $361,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.C. Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary is J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc (JCP). The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com, which utilizes optimized applications for desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.C. Penney Co. (NYSE:JCP).

Receive News & Ratings for J.C. Penney Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.C. Penney Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.