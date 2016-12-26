Thomas O’brien Sells 3,699 Shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NXST) Stock

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Thomas O’brien sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $234,886.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $234,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Thomas O’brien sold 5,801 shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $371,322.01.

Shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) opened at 62.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.20. Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 9.39%. Nexstar Broadcasting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,921,000. Keeley Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,206,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,855,000. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,283,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,809,000.

About Nexstar Broadcasting Group

Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc (Nexstar) is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcasting and Other.

