Thomas Henderson Buys 300,000 Shares of Syncona Ltd (SYNC) Stock

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2016

Syncona Ltd (LON:SYNC) insider Thomas Henderson purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £393,000 ($487,774.61).

Shares of Syncona Ltd (LON:SYNC) opened at 133.50 on Monday. Syncona Ltd has a one year low of GBX 123.75 and a one year high of GBX 135.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.00.

About Syncona

Syncona Ltd, formerly BACIT Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in investing in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. The Company’s investment objective is to deliver returns from investments in long-only and alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes.

