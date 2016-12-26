Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) opened at 8.84 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TheStreet Downgrades Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA (TGS) to Hold” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/thestreet-downgrades-transportadora-de-gas-del-sur-sa-tgs-to-hold/1132703.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA by 687.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA by 31.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 296,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas Del Sur SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.