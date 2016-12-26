Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s Largest Position

FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 4.1% of FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,236,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,215,000 after buying an additional 247,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,273,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,036,000 after buying an additional 130,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,216,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,093,000 after buying an additional 834,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,017,000 after buying an additional 245,438 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,065,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,585,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) traded up 0.94% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,741 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $160.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post $8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Cleveland Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America Corp. set a $180.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company is a provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

