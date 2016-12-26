The St. Joe Co. (JOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The St. Joe Co. (NYSE:JOE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned The St. Joe an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 71.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 146.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 9.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 563.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) opened at 19.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The St. Joe has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 1.13.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development and operating company, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations concentrated primarily between Tallahassee and Destin, Florida. The Company has residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process.

