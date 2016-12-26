The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) opened at 28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.17. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association (the Bank) located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The Company and the Bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business for small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals.

