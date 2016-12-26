Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) Now Covered by Bank of America Corp.

Stock analysts at Bank of America Corp. started coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Tetra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets lowered Tetra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Capital One Financial Corp. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wunderlich lowered Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Shares of Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) opened at 5.07 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $469.91 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. Tetra Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Pintar sold 50,000 shares of Tetra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,100.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth K. Evans sold 14,012 shares of Tetra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $75,804.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,394,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after buying an additional 1,205,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,864,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after buying an additional 818,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 1,287.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,785,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,484,000 after buying an additional 4,440,514 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,142,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 1,222,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

