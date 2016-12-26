Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 573,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 56,097 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $3,320,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 68.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 103,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) traded up 0.67% during trading on Monday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,275 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58. Tempur Sealy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $82.32.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business earned $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.84 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 112.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Longbow Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $90.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding provider. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates in two segments: North America, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

