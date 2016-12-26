Teachers Advisors LLC Has $23,213,000 Position in ProAssurance Corp. (PRA)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE:PRA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance Corp. were worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRA. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE:PRA) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 221,856 shares. ProAssurance Corp. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $63.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 50.61%.

WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/teachers-advisors-llc-has-23213000-position-in-proassurance-corp-pra/1133200.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About ProAssurance Corp.

ProAssurance Corporation is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.