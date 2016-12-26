Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 46,476 Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,476 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $120,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Amgen by 99.1% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 102,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 76.9% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 49,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 86,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $8,694,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 631,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,134,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 147.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.64 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. Amgen had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $206.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.31.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

