Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co. started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) opened at 19.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $600.70 million and a PE ratio of 13.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a real estate development company, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. The Company is engaged in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities with operations geographically focused in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and its acquired divisions in Georgia, Illinois and North Carolina.

