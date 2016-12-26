Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 45,186 Shares of Church & Dwight Co. (CHD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) by 89.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Church & Dwight Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight Co. were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 299.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 95.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 97.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 79.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Finally, Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 93.1% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 830,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 400,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.72. 655,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Church & Dwight Co. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $870.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.83 million. Church & Dwight Co. had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co. will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Church & Dwight Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 45,186 Shares of Church & Dwight Co. (CHD)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/taylor-cottrill-erickson-associates-inc-buys-45186-shares-of-church-dwight-co-chd/1133420.html.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight Co. to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

In related news, insider Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.43 per share, with a total value of $222,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,347.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Britta Bomhard acquired 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,705.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,705.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight Co.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.