T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Stake Raised by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,809 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 57.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) remained flat at $58.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,184,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. T-Mobile US Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business earned $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US Inc. will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Vetr downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.76 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

