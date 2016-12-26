Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Societe Generale bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) traded up 0.86% during trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 374,237 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.92 billion. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company earned $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -7,992.01%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 1,165,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $37,892,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring office, and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest.

