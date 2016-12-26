Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 20.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,602 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Industries International Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc. will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing aluminum road wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It operates in the segment of automotive wheels. Its supplies cast aluminum wheels. The Company offers its products to the automobile and light truck manufacturers.

