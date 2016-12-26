SunTrust Banks Inc. Initiates Coverage on MB Financial Inc. (MBFI)

SunTrust Banks Inc. began coverage on shares of MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

MBFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MB Financial in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded MB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut MB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) opened at 47.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. MB Financial has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

In related news, insider Rose Marie Bouman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $132,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francoeur sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 87.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A., offers a range of financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. Its banking segment includes lending and deposit gathering activities.

