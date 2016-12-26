Suntrust Banks Inc. Cuts Stake in Tyco International Ltd. (JCI)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its position in Tyco International Ltd. (NYSE:JCI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Tyco International were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tyco International by 159.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyco International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Tyco International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyco International by 59.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association increased its stake in Tyco International by 44.0% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyco International Ltd. (NYSE:JCI) traded down 0.26% during trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,552 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. The company’s market cap is $39.77 billion. Tyco International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Tyco International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Tyco International had a positive return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyco International Ltd. will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Tyco International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.72%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Tyco International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.67 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Tyco International from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $52.00 target price on Tyco International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyco International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tyco International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About Tyco International

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

