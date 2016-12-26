SunTrust Banks Inc. Begins Coverage on First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI)

SunTrust Banks Inc. initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.19.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) opened at 25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $82,951.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $310,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $124,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,223.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

