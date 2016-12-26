Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Accenture PLC in a report released on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now expects that the brokerage will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Accenture PLC’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: "SunTrust Banks Comments on Accenture PLC's Q2 2017 Earnings (ACN)" was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 117.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 8.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 44,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $5,267,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $606,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

