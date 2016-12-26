RBC Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr upgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. FBR & Co initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corp. downgraded Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) opened at 26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sunoco LP (SUN) Receives Outperform Rating from RBC Capital Markets” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/sunoco-lp-sun-receives-outperform-rating-from-rbc-capital-markets/1133048.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 147.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, formerly Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through the Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.