Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Insider Thomas W. Hill Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) insider Thomas W. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $241,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $245,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) opened at 24.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 2.29. Summit Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.19 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc. will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $7,525,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: the west segment, which includes operations in Texas, the Mountain states of Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming, and in British Columbia, Canada; east segment, which serves markets across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, and Cement segment, which consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and approximately eight distribution terminals along the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana.

