Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) opened at 15.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.96.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business earned $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 38.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 34.57%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a holding company and conducts all of its operations through its Summit Hotel OP, LP (operating partnership). The Company is a real estate investments trust (REIT) and self-managed hotel investment company. The Company operates in the segment of activities related to investing in real estate.
