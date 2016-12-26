Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 202.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 465.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. 8,700,604 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company’s market capitalization is $47.17 billion. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The firm earned $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays PLC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,987,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,142,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,938,505.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

