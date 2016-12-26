STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 (REGD) (SAUHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 (REGD) (NASDAQ:SAUHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Shares of STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 (NASDAQ:SAUHF) opened at 381.51 on Tuesday. STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 has a 1-year low of $286.10 and a 1-year high of $412.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice.

