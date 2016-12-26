Sterling Construction Co. (STRL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Sterling Construction Co. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,899 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRL. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $158,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $164,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 111.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $197,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Construction Co. (NASDAQ:STRL) remained flat at $8.74 during midday trading on Monday. 50,855 shares of the company traded hands. Sterling Construction Co. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $218.52 million.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company earned $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.75 million. Sterling Construction had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.34%. Sterling Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Co. will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sterling Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

