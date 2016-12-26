Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Buys 1,705,975 Shares of ModusLink Global Solutions Inc. (MLNK) Stock

ModusLink Global Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 1,705,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,405,424.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,575,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ModusLink Global Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) opened at 1.45 on Monday. ModusLink Global Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $79.74 million.

ModusLink Global Solutions (NASDAQ:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $121.30 million during the quarter. ModusLink Global Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/steel-partners-holdings-l-p-buys-1705975-shares-of-moduslink-global-solutions-inc-mlnk-stock/1132803.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of ModusLink Global Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ModusLink Global Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ModusLink Global Solutions during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About ModusLink Global Solutions

ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc is a provider of supply chain and logistics services through its subsidiaries, ModusLink Corporation and ModusLink PTS, Inc The Company provides services to companies, including consumer electronics, communications, computing, luxury goods, medical devices, consumer packaged goods, software, storage and retail.

Receive News & Ratings for ModusLink Global Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModusLink Global Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.