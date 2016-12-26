State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 327 Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PVH Corp. were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH Corp. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. during the third quarter worth $24,618,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. by 22.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. by 3.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. by 398.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 744,489 shares. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.20. PVH Corp. had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. PVH Corp.’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post $6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. PVH Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PVH Corp. in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $124.00 target price on PVH Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co. initiated coverage on PVH Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of PVH Corp. in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $335,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. Company Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

