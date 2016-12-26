State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Continues to Hold Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D held its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) remained flat at $27.30 during trading on Monday. 701,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc, (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments are U.S.

