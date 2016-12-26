State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Continues to Hold Position in Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its position in Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp. were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Corp. by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,674,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,946,000 after buying an additional 3,510,750 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Corp. by 24.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,157,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,588,000 after buying an additional 425,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,929,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,405,000 after buying an additional 380,082 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Corp. by 665.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 424,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,169,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Corp. by 99.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 616,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,858,000 after buying an additional 306,609 shares during the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC) traded down 0.22% during trading on Monday, reaching $73.55. 285,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kilroy Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95.

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Kilroy Realty Corp. had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company earned $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp. will post $2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty Corp. from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Kilroy Realty Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Kilroy Realty Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

In related news, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $974,943.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404,277 shares in the company, valued at $30,478,443.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 37,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $2,785,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,381,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kilroy Realty Corp.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on office submarkets in the West Coast. The Company owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets consisting of Class A real estate properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

