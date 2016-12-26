State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,693 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 255,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 38,803 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after buying an additional 238,198 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) traded up 0.96% on Monday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 596,639 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.81. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corp. had a return on equity of 68.70% and a net margin of 0.97%. AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post $5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Leerink Swann lowered AmerisourceBergen Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cleveland Research lowered AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen Corp. news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $1,193,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 231,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,405,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen Corp.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company also provides data and other services to its manufacturing customers. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers.

