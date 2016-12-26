State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5,324,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 83.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,434 shares. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $134.39 and a 52-week high of $171.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company earned $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Boenning Scattergood cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The Trust owns or holds interests in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operated as approximately 90 retail real estate projects consisting approximately 21.4 million square feet, located primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California.

