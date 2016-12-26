Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Position Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 164.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,151 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings were worth $41,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 2.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the second quarter worth $3,498,000. Palo Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 69.3% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 21.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the second quarter worth $2,494,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 169,227 shares. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Spectrum Brands Holdings had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post $5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. Piper Jaffray Cos. began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SBH) is a diversified consumer products company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Batteries & Appliances, Global Pet Supplies, Home and Garden, Hardware & Home Improvement, and Global Auto Care. The Company’s Global Batteries & Appliances segment includes consumer batteries, small appliances and personal care products.

