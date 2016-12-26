Southern Co. (SO) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) by 53.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 96,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 585,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,057,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern by 167.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 255,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 160,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,069,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,780,000 after buying an additional 139,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,577,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,291,000 after buying an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,101 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. Southern Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co. will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. lifted their target price on Southern from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

