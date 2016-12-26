Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm earned $9.50 million during the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) opened at 4.90 on Monday. Sonic Foundry has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The company’s market capitalization is $21.61 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/sonic-foundry-inc-sofo-posts-quarterly-earnings-results/1133083.html.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc is engaged in the business of providing enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market. The Company operates in geographic regions, including the United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia. The Company is engaged in offering video capture, management and Webcasting solutions in sectors, such as education, business and government.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.