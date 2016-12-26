Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm earned $9.50 million during the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) opened at 4.90 on Monday. Sonic Foundry has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The company’s market capitalization is $21.61 million.

Earnings History for Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc is engaged in the business of providing enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market. The Company operates in geographic regions, including the United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia. The Company is engaged in offering video capture, management and Webcasting solutions in sectors, such as education, business and government.

